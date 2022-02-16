Maltese Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,985 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 28.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $746,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 401.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFSC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.15. The stock had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,729. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a one year low of $39.38 and a one year high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 29.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Peter Hui sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Scavuzzo sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $6,764,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,000 shares of company stock worth $8,253,160. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EFSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

