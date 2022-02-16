Maltese Capital Management LLC Has $11.15 Million Stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,818 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,273 shares during the quarter. Ameris Bancorp accounts for about 1.9% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Ameris Bancorp worth $11,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 104.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 382.6% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $47,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABCB stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.92. 508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.24. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.92 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.80.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $248.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.59 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 11.09%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABCB shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

