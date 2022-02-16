Maltese Capital Management LLC Has $2.97 Million Stake in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Maltese Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,626 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,374 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of First Bancshares worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Bancshares stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.06. 50 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,072. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.12. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.57 and a 12 month high of $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $779.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.15.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $49.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.43 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

In other First Bancshares news, Director Ted E. Parker purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

About First Bancshares

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

