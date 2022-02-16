Maltese Capital Management LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Maltese Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,010 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned 0.42% of Heritage Commerce worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,985,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,227,000 after purchasing an additional 47,322 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,440,000 after purchasing an additional 678,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,001,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,272,000 after acquiring an additional 205,733 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,342,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,613,000 after acquiring an additional 543,906 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth $15,433,000. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

HTBK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.42. 216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.55 million, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $12.94.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

In other news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $29,630.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

