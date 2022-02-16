Maltese Capital Management LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,915 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,182,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FHN traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,686,061. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.34. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

First Horizon declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

