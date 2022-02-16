Maltese Capital Management LLC Has $5.16 Million Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Maltese Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 205,170 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Umpqua worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UMPQ. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 368.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,650,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,211 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Umpqua by 104.2% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 302,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after buying an additional 154,343 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Umpqua by 2.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 226,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Umpqua by 73.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,266,000 after buying an additional 604,318 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Umpqua by 31.0% during the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 162,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 38,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

NASDAQ UMPQ traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $21.68. 24,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,690. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $22.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.11.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $316.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 43.75%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Umpqua in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.