Maltese Capital Management LLC Has $6.13 Million Stake in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Maltese Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,054 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 130,946 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned 1.76% of Civista Bancshares worth $6,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 144.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 73.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 46,720.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 26.3% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on CIVB shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of CIVB stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.38. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,115. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $25.94. The stock has a market cap of $366.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 11.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

Civista Bancshares Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.