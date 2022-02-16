Maltese Capital Management LLC Has $7.43 Million Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Maltese Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,635 shares during the quarter. International Bancshares makes up approximately 1.3% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of International Bancshares worth $7,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 1,229.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 476,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,441,000 after purchasing an additional 440,233 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 98.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 424,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,681,000 after buying an additional 210,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,341,000 after buying an additional 154,803 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,582,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 413,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,198,000 after purchasing an additional 126,095 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Bancshares stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,919. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. International Bancshares Co. has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $53.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. International Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

