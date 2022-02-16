Maltese Capital Management LLC Has $7.95 Million Stock Holdings in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)

Maltese Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the period. ESSA Bancorp accounts for about 1.4% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned 4.59% of ESSA Bancorp worth $7,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 105.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 111,655 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ESSA Bancorp during the second quarter worth $508,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $430,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $211,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESSA stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.15. 7,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,433. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $18.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $190.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.41.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 24.54%. Analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESSA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on ESSA Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

