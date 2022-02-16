Maltese Capital Management LLC Has $7.99 Million Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Maltese Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,185 shares during the period. Valley National Bancorp makes up 1.4% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Valley National Bancorp worth $7,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 110,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 65,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.39. 17,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.66. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.

Several equities analysts have commented on VLY shares. Wedbush began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.15.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.