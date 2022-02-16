Maltese Capital Management LLC Invests $3.16 Million in Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT)

Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Orange County Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $179,000. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Orange County Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,354,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Orange County Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. M3F Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $6,184,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,062,000. 39.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orange County Bancorp alerts:

OBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Orange County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orange County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

OBT stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $41.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.11. Orange County Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $28.44 and a 1 year high of $42.61.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Orange County Bancorp Inc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd.

Orange County Bancorp Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orange County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.