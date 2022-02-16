Maltese Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Maltese Capital Management LLC reduced its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,010 shares during the period. PacWest Bancorp comprises approximately 1.8% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of PacWest Bancorp worth $10,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $3,565,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,668,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,448,000 after purchasing an additional 563,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $877,000. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PACW. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

PACW stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.06. 1,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,428. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.69. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.48.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.61%.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

