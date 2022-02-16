Maltese Capital Management LLC Purchases 34,623 Shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,623 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Peoples Financial Services worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFIS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 9.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 8.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 139.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 28.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFIS stock traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $49.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,162. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.88. The stock has a market cap of $352.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.15. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 12-month low of $37.99 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.88 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 32.50% and a return on equity of 10.91%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.15%.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

