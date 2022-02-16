Maltese Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,996 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank makes up 1.5% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $8,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 53.2% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 696.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26,234 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTB. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays increased their target price on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.81.

NYSE:MTB traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.63. 2,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,714. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $128.46 and a 12-month high of $186.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.96.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

