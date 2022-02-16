Maltese Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 207,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,776 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 50.7% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 968,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,638,000 after acquiring an additional 325,562 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $3,643,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,954,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,565,000 after buying an additional 85,551 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 26.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 341,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after buying an additional 72,017 shares during the period. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.2% during the third quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 693,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after buying an additional 40,424 shares during the period. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BWB traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.45. 402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,252. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.57.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 15.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BWB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $73,613.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mohammed Lawal acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

