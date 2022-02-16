Maltese Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,019 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned about 1.75% of Esquire Financial worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Esquire Financial by 36.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Esquire Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the period. 50.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESQ traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.71. 10,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,909. The company has a market capitalization of $272.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.06. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $37.51.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 27.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Esquire Financial Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

