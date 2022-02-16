Maltese Capital Management LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Maltese Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Triumph Bancorp accounts for about 1.2% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Triumph Bancorp worth $7,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 9.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 635,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,215,000 after acquiring an additional 26,532 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $689,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,183,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.81.

In related news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.86 per share, with a total value of $94,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $97.56. 458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,755. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.98 and a 1-year high of $136.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.89.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

