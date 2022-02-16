Maltese Capital Management LLC Sells 17,167 Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Maltese Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,469 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,167 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Bancorp makes up 1.2% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned about 1.11% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $6,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CATC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 442,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,711,000 after buying an additional 15,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,670,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 7.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 317,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,912,000 after acquiring an additional 22,437 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 63.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 168,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 65,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,272,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

CATC traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.18. 6,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.53. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $97.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.03.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $43.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.93 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 30.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.38%.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.