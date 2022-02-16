Maltese Capital Management LLC Sells 20,065 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Maltese Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,065 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,966,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,105,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,017 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,414,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,132,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,036,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,314 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 61.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,127,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,492,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.23. 400,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,319,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.00. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.