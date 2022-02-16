Maltese Capital Management LLC Sells 26,614 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Maltese Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,614 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,959,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,971,267,000 after purchasing an additional 393,060 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,377,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $910,353,000 after purchasing an additional 606,445 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,990 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 256.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $311,506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFG traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.13. The company had a trading volume of 39,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,487,317. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.00. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.56 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CFG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

