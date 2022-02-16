Maltese Capital Management LLC Sells 38,600 Shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV)

Maltese Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,600 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned about 2.06% of Provident Financial worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Provident Financial by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Provident Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its stake in Provident Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 585,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,866,000 after buying an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROV traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,387. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.59.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Provident Financial had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.08%.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PROV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.