Maltese Capital Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Maltese Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $987.21.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $780.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,132. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $670.28 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $118.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $861.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $891.95.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.