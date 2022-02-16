Maltese Capital Management LLC Sells 52,530 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Maltese Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,530 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In other news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FITB. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.47. 55,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,160,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day moving average of $43.10.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.