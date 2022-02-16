Maltese Capital Management LLC Sells 90,130 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Maltese Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,130 shares during the period. Premier Financial comprises about 1.3% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned 0.66% of Premier Financial worth $7,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Premier Financial during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Premier Financial by 14.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 26,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $822,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,910. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.37. Premier Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $35.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.73.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $75.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.53 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 38.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

