Maltese Capital Management LLC Takes $6.34 Million Position in U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB)

Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,344,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USCB. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $10,484,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $6,989,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Century Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $4,575,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Century Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,907,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Century Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $868,000.

Get U.S. Century Bank alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on USCB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Century Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of U.S. Century Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Century Bank from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of U.S. Century Bank stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,402. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Century Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Century Bank will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About U.S. Century Bank

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Century Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Century Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.