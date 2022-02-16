Maltese Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

Maltese Capital Management LLC reduced its position in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,366 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned 0.68% of PCB Bancorp worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 1,074.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after acquiring an additional 367,755 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,609,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,630,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 325,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 125,279 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in PCB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $1,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PCB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCB traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.24. 38,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $359.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.89. PCB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $26.04.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $24.93 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Daniel Cho sold 7,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $180,960.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 10,300 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.09 per share, with a total value of $227,527.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 27,350 shares of company stock valued at $608,974. Company insiders own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

