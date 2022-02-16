Man Group plc Acquires 288,893 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 608.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,893 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.30% of Stantec worth $15,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stantec in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Stantec by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Stantec by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Stantec in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Stantec in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Stantec alerts:

STN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$71.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$70.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.46.

Shares of STN opened at $53.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.25. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.16 and a 52 week high of $58.50.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.