Man Group plc Acquires 6,851 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.11% of Cardinal Health worth $15,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 432.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 903.6% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.10.

NYSE:CAH opened at $53.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.84.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 102.62%.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

