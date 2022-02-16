Man Group plc Acquires 7,659 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.22% of Chemed worth $16,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Chemed by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 158,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chemed by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,101,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Chemed by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,821,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHE opened at $478.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $494.10 and a 200-day moving average of $477.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.54. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $403.00 and a 52-week high of $539.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

