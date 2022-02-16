Man Group plc Acquires 9,200 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.37% of PS Business Parks worth $16,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,792,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 6,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $1,085,625.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks stock opened at $159.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.09. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.52. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.96 and a 52-week high of $189.23.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

PS Business Parks Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

