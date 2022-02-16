Man Group plc Acquires Shares of 304,234 State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)

Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 304,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,501,000. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.68% of State Auto Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STFC. Strs Ohio bought a new position in State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 182.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Auto Financial during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 15.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other State Auto Financial news, SVP Kim Burton Garland sold 65,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $3,367,260.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Stachura sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,643 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,392. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of State Auto Financial stock opened at $51.76 on Wednesday. State Auto Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

