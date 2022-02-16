Man Group plc Buys 204,291 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 1,052.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 204,291 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.10% of Incyte worth $15,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Incyte by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,305,000 after purchasing an additional 48,741 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 801,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,449,000 after purchasing an additional 12,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on INCY shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink cut Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

In other Incyte news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $547,151.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,031 in the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Incyte stock opened at $67.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.70. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $88.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.72.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

