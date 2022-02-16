Man Group plc Buys 36,882 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Man Group plc raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 313.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,646 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,882 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.08% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $16,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone Run Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 29,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.1% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 18,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.5% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 27,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $385.01 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $312.42 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.12.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

MLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.20.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

