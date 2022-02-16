Man Group plc Has $15.89 Million Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Man Group plc cut its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,519 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.06% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $15,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,821,000 after purchasing an additional 627,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,554,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,976,000 after acquiring an additional 246,512 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,262,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,377,000 after acquiring an additional 284,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,036,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,875,000 after acquiring an additional 241,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,733,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,087,000 after acquiring an additional 385,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

IBKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $73.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.70 and its 200 day moving average is $70.54. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.84 and a 12-month high of $82.83. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.74.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $1,258,771.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,025,395 shares of company stock worth $77,288,603. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.