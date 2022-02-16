Man Group plc Has $16.18 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 96.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,990 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $16,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at $34,953,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.3% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $247.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $286.82 and its 200 day moving average is $283.43. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.38 and a 1 year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 1,679 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.82.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.