Man Group plc Purchases 298,737 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 120.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,737 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Coupang were worth $15,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Coupang by 3,081.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Coupang by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Coupang by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Michael Parker sold 12,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $317,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 460,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.61 per share, with a total value of $12,240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 483,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,250,807 in the last 90 days.

CPNG opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.92.

Several analysts recently commented on CPNG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupang currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

