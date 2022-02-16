Man Group plc Reduces Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,946 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 171,152 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $15,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COP opened at $89.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $47.51 and a fifty-two week high of $94.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,189 shares of company stock valued at $23,202,685. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.45.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

