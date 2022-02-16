Man Group plc Sells 29,783 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 29,783 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $15,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHW. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.97.

NYSE SHW opened at $271.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $316.04 and a 200 day moving average of $310.54.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

