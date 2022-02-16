Man Group plc Sells 8,761 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Man Group plc cut its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,761 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.05% of Keysight Technologies worth $16,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 193.1% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 27,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 14,928 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $958,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 13,708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.31.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $169.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.09 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.82 and its 200 day moving average is $180.70. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total transaction of $2,556,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

