Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) Achieves Market Cap of $37.82 Million

Manchester City Fan Token (CURRENCY:CITY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $10.78 or 0.00024496 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Manchester City Fan Token has a market capitalization of $37.82 million and approximately $5.62 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Manchester City Fan Token has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00044965 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,131.42 or 0.07115397 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,075.83 or 1.00151835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00050421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00052827 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Manchester City Fan Token Profile

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Trading

