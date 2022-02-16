Mango Markets (MNGO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $664,536.00

Mango Markets (CURRENCY:MNGO) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Mango Markets has a market capitalization of $197.50 million and $664,536.00 worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mango Markets coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mango Markets has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00044816 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,120.21 or 0.07102064 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,013.87 or 1.00182045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00049639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00052183 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002938 BTC.

About Mango Markets

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mango Markets Coin Trading

