MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Stake Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,419,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 561,638 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.57% of MannKind worth $6,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 10.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of MannKind by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 985,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of MannKind by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNKD opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. MannKind Co. has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.41.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MNKD shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

