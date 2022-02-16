Manor Road Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Manor Road Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Moody’s makes up about 6.2% of Manor Road Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Manor Road Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Moody’s by 12.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,294,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter worth $209,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 7.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 52,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,871,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCO. Zacks Investment Research cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Moody’s from $430.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.27.

MCO stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $328.26. 1,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $365.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.07. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $272.60 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total transaction of $125,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,210 shares of company stock valued at $456,011. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

