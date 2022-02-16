ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Acquired by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,841 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of ManpowerGroup worth $7,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAN. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 16.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $114.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.93. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.92 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.84.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MAN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

