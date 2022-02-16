MAP Protocol Price Tops $0.0219 on Exchanges (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 16th. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0219 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $27.53 million and approximately $813,976.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,183,690 coins. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

