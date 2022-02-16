Marathon Asset Management LP Sells 472,250 Shares of SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK)

Marathon Asset Management LP cut its position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472,250 shares during the quarter. SportsTek Acquisition makes up about 0.5% of Marathon Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Marathon Asset Management LP owned 0.50% of SportsTek Acquisition worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTK. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in SportsTek Acquisition by 486.1% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 915,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,928,000 after acquiring an additional 759,452 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,608,000. Antara Capital LP bought a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,367,000. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in SportsTek Acquisition by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 348,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 186,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPTK traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,021. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

