Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.23 Million

Analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) will announce sales of $60.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.60 million and the highest is $61.40 million. Marathon Digital posted sales of $2.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,181.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full year sales of $150.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $149.80 million to $151.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $763.23 million, with estimates ranging from $658.80 million to $959.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Digital.

MARA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.29.

MARA stock opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. Marathon Digital has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.02 and a beta of 4.63.

In other Marathon Digital news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 3,851.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 2,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

