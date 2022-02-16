Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of MRO stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.07. 22,859,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,021,154. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average is $15.61. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.28.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -399.93%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,584,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,444,000 after acquiring an additional 851,968 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Marathon Oil by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 448,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 29,732 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 243,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 81,115 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Marathon Oil by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 88,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.69.
About Marathon Oil
Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marathon Oil (MRO)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.