Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MRO stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.07. 22,859,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,021,154. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average is $15.61. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -399.93%.

In related news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,584,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,444,000 after acquiring an additional 851,968 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Marathon Oil by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 448,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 29,732 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 243,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 81,115 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Marathon Oil by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 88,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.69.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

