Margaret Haseltine Purchases 11,465 Shares of Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP) Stock

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2022

Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP) insider Margaret Haseltine purchased 11,465 shares of Bapcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$7.08 ($5.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$81,172.20 ($57,980.14).

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.12.

Bapcor Company Profile

Bapcor Limited sells and distributes automotive aftermarket parts, accessories, equipment, and services in Australia, New Zealand, and Thailand. The company operates in four segments: Trade, Bapcor NZ, Specialist Wholesale, and Retail. The Trade segment offers automotive aftermarket parts and consumables to trade workshops; automotive workshop equipment, such as vehicle hoists and scanning equipment; and automotive accessories and maintenance products to do-it-yourself vehicle owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bapcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bapcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.