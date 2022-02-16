Margaret Haseltine Purchases 11,465 Shares of Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP) Stock

Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP) insider Margaret Haseltine purchased 11,465 shares of Bapcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$7.08 ($5.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$81,172.20 ($57,980.14).
The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.12.
Bapcor Company Profile
