Mariner LLC Acquires 1,790 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth $2,119,000. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at $331,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at $314,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

LNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $56.35 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.59%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.